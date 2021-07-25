CHECK IT OUT
Featured 
THE 2020-21 ISSUE OF CAREER READY INDIANA IS HERE!
Ashley Day
Career Cost Featured 
NEVER TOO LATE FOR A NEW DIRECTION
Ashley Day
Colleges & Schools Featured 
The Practical Guide to Getting In
Ashley Day
Career Cost Featured 
Ivy Tech Partners With McDonald’s to Fund Employee Education
Ashley Day
Colleges & Schools Featured 
Striving for Balance
Ashley Day
Career Prep Featured 
Help Build An Even Better Indiana
Ashley Day
Colleges & Schools Featured 
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Eleven Fifty Academy
Ashley Day
Colleges & Schools Featured 
7 SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FOR ADULT LEARNERS
Ashley Day

HOME